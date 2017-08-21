Business brings beach to AgQuip

GUNNEDAH might be a long way from the coast but one tyre business has added an interesting element to their AgQuip display.

BKT Tyres employed sand sculptor Jino van Bruinessen and his team to create a giant sand sculpture at their site.

The sculpture depicts a woman riding a giant tyre on a brick wall on one side with a monster truck on the other.

About 60 tonnes of sand was delivered to the site from a coastal quarry for the project.



Mr van Bruinessen said Tuesday was the third day of work on the project which is expected to be finished by mid-Thursday, taking it to about 120 hours in total.

The Blue Mountains based artist described sand as a versatile medium to work with.

“Sand is a love and hate relationship because the beautiful thing with sand is there is a lot of possibilities,” he said.



“If you work with sand it’s not permanent it will always be taken away.

“More and more artists who finish art school actually start using sand as a medium because you can carve with it and create different textures.”



