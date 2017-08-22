Mayor Jamie Chaffey

GUNNEDAH Mayor Jamie Chaffey officially declared AgQuip officially open on Tuesday morning.

In an official welcome to visitors and stallholders, he emphasised the importance of the event to the shire.

“It is always with welcome anticipation that the community of Gunnedah looks forward to August,” he said.



”Like its predecessors over the last 44 years, this is anticipated to achieve some 100,000 visitors to Gunnedah over three days of exhibition.”

Cr Chaffey said council had a “fresh approach and strong focus” on economic stability and diversification in the future of the Gunnedah Shire and agriculture played a major role.

“I’m proud of our entire team at council in ensuring the best presentation for our town and site for this spectacular exhibition of farming technology,” he said,



“It reinforces the fact that rural Australia is very much dependent on the Agriculture industry and to ensure international competitiveness in farming,” he said.

”We need the cutting edge technology exhibited by 3000 storeholders here.”

The story AgQuip declared officially open first appeared on Namoi Valley Independent.