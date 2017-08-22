AgQuip 2017 has kicked off in Gunnedah. Imogen Torrens is pictured.

The gates have opened and the crowd is streaming in for the first day of AgQuip 2017.

Keep up to date with all the action from the Gunnedah field day site here:

Click here for some of the photo highlights of the morning so far.

Yesterday was a big day as company’s set up their sites ensuring they were looking perfect for opening today.

Check out some of the photos from set up here.

Want to know what’s happening across the grounds at the field days? We’ve got a range of stories here featuring some of the highlights.

Big Bud with John Shearer Ltd state manager Peter Burgess, and Northern Engineering engineering consultant Bud Nelson at AgQuip 1976.

Want to see how AgQuip has changed since it kicked off in the 1970s?

And it’s not just the fashion that has changed – check out some of the old photos here.

If colour photos are more your thing – have a look at these photos of AgQuip through the early 00s.

The story AgQuip 2017 Day One | live updates first appeared on The Land.