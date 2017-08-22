$110,000 Angus bull breaks Queensland breed price record

THE Queensland record price for an Angus bull has been broken today with Carabar Docklands L36 selling for $110,000 in Meandarra.

The two-year-old bull bred by Darren Hegarty, Carabar Angus, Meandarra, was purchased in partnership by New South Wales breeders Shane Adams, East West Angus stud, Upper Bingara, and Vince Larkin and Sharala Ramsey, Larriken Angus stud, Narrabri.



The top price sale came close to being an Australia record too, which stands at $150,000.

It’s only Mr Hegarty’s first on-property sale which saw all 74 bulls sell for an average of $9318.

