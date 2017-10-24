Take a pic and #ShowYourHammer

ONE of the biggest movies of the year opens this week with Thor Ragnorok coming to Australian cinemas on October 26.
It’s the third film for Marvel’s Thor, played by Aussie Chris Hemsworth, and directed by New Zealander, Taika Waititi.
The film has been generating generally positive reviews and considerable review at its overseas openings and most movie analysts are expecting it to do the same here.
What’s it got to do with rural industry? Well, nothing really… except that Thor has a hammer, and that seemed like enough of an excuse to celebrate the movie’s launch by putting a call out to farmers and producers to “Show Your Hammer”.
Every shed and workshop has a hammer – sledge, claw, ball pein, club, plus rubber and wooden mallets (they classify) and so on.
So take a photo of yourself or someone holding aloft your favourite, best or interesting hammer in a suitable Thor-like pose and post to social media with the hashtag – #ShowYourHammer.
Come on – be proud of your hammer. #ShowYourHammer
