Red meat freebies help beef-up Canberra crowd

FREE food and drink offerings are always a good way to attract a healthy crowd when putting on an event at Parliament House in Canberra.

But serving-up samples of Australia’s best red meat selections like beef, lamb and goat will guarantee that tried and tested marketing strategy is taken to another level of success.

Last night political representatives mixed with leaders from the beef cattle, sheepmeat and goatmeat sectors and other members of the red meat supply chain, to launch the first ever state of the industry report.

The new, broad-ranging analysis of various economic performance and impacts was launched by Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce who also stopped in to sample some of the good tastes on offer to showcase the red meat supply chain, while mingling with other political representatives and industry guests.

The list included; Victorian Nationals MP Andrew Broad who is also a farmer and sheep producer; Murray MP Damian Drum who hails from a dairy farming background; and Queensland Labor MP Graham Perrett who remains proud of his rural heritage.

Tasmanian Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie also stepped out to support the Australian red meat industry along with Victorian Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie, NSW Labor MP Stephen Jones, Transport Minister Darren Chester, Assistant Trade Minister Keith Pitt and Queensland Labor MP Shayne Neumann.

Trade Minister Steve Ciobo and Shadow Agriculture Minister Joel Fitzgibbon also welcomed the report and spoke to the crowd about the red meat sector’s importance to the national economy and its core challenges and opportunities.

The report said through 75,000 Australian businesses, the red meat sector contributes $18 billion to national GDP and in 2015 was the largest exporter of beef and veal globally, followed by India, Brazil, the US and NZ.

RMAC members include the Cattle Council of Australia, Australian Livestock Exporters Association, Australian Lot Feeders’ Association, Australian Meat Industry Council, Goat Industry Council of Australia and Sheepmeat Council of Australia.

RMAC Chair Don Mackay spoke about the difference between investment in the Australian red meat sector and appetite of local funds, compared to overseas investors who “get it” in terms of adopting a longer-term view.



He also spoke about “stalled” productivity improvements, especially in production, due to “very, very poor” adoption and extension of government and industry funded research. that’s not being picked-up and utilised.