Virbac opens its doors to mark 30th anniversary

Specialist animal health products marketer, Virbac Australia, is celebrating its 30th year ­of operation by hosting open days at its Macquarie Park and Penrith sites in Sydney and Crookwell plant in southern NSW.

The veterinary pharmaceutical company, whose products include the Cydectin drench brand and the Websters and SingVac vaccine range, will hold a garden party at Macquarie Park on October 27.



The event includes tours of its premises and refreshments for key suppliers, clients, merchandisers, retailers, farmers, veterinarians and government representatives.

All have been invited to attend and enjoy the opportunity to learn more about Virbac’s involvement in the Australian animal health industry and hear company speakers.

Other events have just been staged at its Penrith and Crookwell factories.

Virbac is something of an Australian success story as a local manufacturer exporting to more than 20 countries and recording annual sales over $100 million a year.

The French-owned business, established in 1968, ranks as the eighth largest animal health company in the world.

It employs 150-plus local manufacturing staff in four locations and is is undertaking industry-leading research and development in support of happier, healthier animals.

Virbac was recently recognised for outstanding international success in the field of agricultural products, services and technology (including processed foods and beverages and the forestry, fisheries and fibres industries) in the NSW Premier’s Export Awards.

Virbac commercial excellence director for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, Sarah Hunter described the recognition as a great honour.

She noted the Australian development of an product for temporary medical castration of dogs was the only product of its kind in the world.

Exported to countries throughout Europe, North America, South America, Africa and New Zealand, it was just one example of how the company was leading the way in the development of ground-breaking solutions for animal health.

At the open day visitors will have the opportunity to speak with Virbac Australia’s product development team and hear about their latest innovative product, Tridectin.

The Australian-made and patented new three-way oral sheep drench formula is being promoted as a huge step forward in the way sheep producers treat worms.

Macquarie Park site manager, Fiona Smith, said the company was looking forward to showcasing Virbac Australia’s 30 years of knowledge, experience and longevity.

“This is set to be a fun, enlightening event, as well as a brilliant opportunity to show exactly what we do, and how we do it.”

