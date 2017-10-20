Top ALPA innovation award held in SA | PHOTOS, VIDEO South Australia's Simone Dand was awarded the prestigious ALPA & Fairfax Media Agency Award and presented with the Mike Nixon shield in Adelaide.

The 2017 ALPA evening function was held in Adelaide on Friday, October 20.

South Australia's Simone Dand was awarded the prestigious ALPA & Fairfax Media Agency Award and presented with the Mike Nixon shield for her success as traineeship coordinator with Elders.

Ms Dand was selected by the judges for her enthusiasm and dedication, and was placed ahead of the four other finalists, Luke Kenniff, Harvest Agents & Advisory, NSW, Bec Oakley, Roberts Ltd, TAS, Samantha Newman, Elders, SA and Murray Bullen, Rodwells Co, Vic.



She was presented with the award at the ALPA evening function in Adelaide on Friday, October 20.

Ms Dand joined the Elders team in 2009 and was given the responsibility to develop and promote the Elders traineeship program.

The revamped program proved successful, and her innovative ideas bumped retention and completion rates that were sitting at 59 per cent and 71pc, up to 83pc and 86pc.



ALPA board director and judge Peter Cabot, Landmark, Wagga, said the finalist’s calibre was “second to none”.

“A fellow judge of three years said he had never seen such a high level of finalists, so for Simone to win was a great achievement,” he said.

“The award has gone to the next level because they have opened it up to anyone involved in the agency industry.



“Simone turned the program on its head, three trainees use to be selected every 12 months, and now it is 30 in an 18 month period .”

