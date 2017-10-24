High Court citizenship rulings due Friday

THE High Court will hand down its highly anticipated decisions on the seven members of federal parliament over dual citizenship disputes, at 2.15pm this Friday.

The list of members facing potential disqualification for breaching constitutional eligibility rules includes Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Joyce revealed he had NZ citizenship due to his father being born there, in a speech to the Lower House in mid-August.

Nationals deputy-leader and NSW Senator Fiona Nash is also in the firing line due to dual Scottish citizenship along with former cabinet minister and Queensland Nationals Senator Matthew Canavan for his links to Italian heritage.

Mr Joyce has been under intense pressure over the citizenship dispute with his arch political rival Tony Windsor also involved in the High Court challenge given he ran against him at last year’s election and may face him again, if a by-election is held in the Nationals leaders’ seat of New England, in regional NSW.