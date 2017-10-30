A call for Katherine growers to join board

NT Farmers is getting ready for its annual general meeting on November 17.

NT Farmers industry development manager Greg Owens said the organisation was looking for more representation on the NT Farmer board from growers from Katherine, Mataranka and Douglas Daly areas.

The board meets currently about eight times per year but the intention is to move to four to six meetings in the near future. Phone conference facilities are regularly used for meetings.

Mr Owens said: “Now is a very important time to have your views represented on the board with the new NT Farmers Katherine Plant Industry Development Officer currently being advertised.



“There will be a local reference group for this position that will be looking for growers to become engaged in.

“The NT Farmers Food Futures conference and roadshows are generating engagement with GRDC, ACIAR, Cotton Australia and WA & Qld growers to look at new crops or cropping systems for the North.

“We also now have added capacity to deliver services to growers through the Workplace Planning Coordinator recently appointed for the next three years.

“NT Farmers Board has also set up three sub-committees of labour, water and finance/membership.



“Members may wish to become involved with one of these committees if you don’t want to be a board member.

“The nomination forms are online from the NT Farmers’ website or you can get them from our e-news notice for the AGM.

“We hope you can see the value in becoming a board member or a member of one of the sub-committees,” Mr Owens said.

If you would like to discuss membership of the board please contact 0437 092 551.”

Please remember that you need to be a NT Farmers financial member to be nominated or vote.

Minister for Primary Industry and Resources, Ken Vowles, has announced the awarding of $1.55 million over the next three years, to support NT Farmers.

Mr Vowles said the funding will provide NT Farmers with the resources required to foster innovation and sustainability, and deliver the skills required to develop the sector.

“I’m especially thrilled to announce funding for NT Farmers to put on a permanent Horticultural Industry Development Officer in Katherine, this is a great step towards our election commitment to develop Katherine as a major agribusiness, commodities and logistics hub,” Mr Vowles said.

“This will assist horticultural producers to access new markets, diversity and explore alternative crops, and improve farm biosecurity and labour practices,” he said.

This story first appeared on The Katherine Times.

