Get set for National Agriculture Day

AG DAY: NFF president Fiona Simson, Deputy PM and Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce and NFF chief executive Tony Mahar launching AgDay at Parliament House in September.

AUSTRALIA is gearing up to celebrate one of its most culturally, economically and historically important sectors: agriculture.



Fostering a sense of pride for all Australians in the agricultural is the motivation behind a new national initiative, National Agriculture and Related Industry Day.

The brainchild of Gina Rhinehart, National Farmers Federation will take the lead in running National AgDay, supported by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and a host of farm industry groups.



“This is a day for people who grow food, eat food and move food,” said National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson.

“On AgDay there are many ways you can rejoice in our primary production prowess.”

A major aim for National AgDay is to light a fire in backyard barbecues and get prime produce sizzling in the city and country – from Brunswick to Brisbane, Bunbury to Birdsville and beyond.

“Why not host a lunch with all Aussie-produce making up the menu, fire up a community barbecue and raise money for a good cause or simply share a pic of fabulous food or fibre on your social media networks,” Ms Simson said.

Hancock Prospecting Group executive chair and Kidman & Co executive chair, Gina Rinehart, said National AgDay was about recognising the contribution agriculture makes to our economic and social fabric.

“In 2016-2017 agricultural production was valued at $60 billion – that’s on-farm alone. Agriculture is Australia’s second largest export industry. The farm sector is also the powerhouse behind our regional communities,” Ms Rinehart said.

“No matter what town it is in Australia, agriculture provides employment opportunities and supports small businesses that keep our country towns ticking.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Barnaby Joyce, said all Australians can feel a sense of pride in the nation’s contribution to feeding and clothing the world.

“Australian produce is renowned and enjoyed the world over – from our chickpeas in India, our lamb in Saudi Arabia, Aussie beef in fine Japanese restaurants and Australian wine across the globe,” Mr Joyce said.

“The enviable properties of Australian wool and cotton see it featured on runways in Paris and Milan as well as on the backs of everyday global citizens.”

National AgDay will be held on November 21 and the official website has a bunch of handy tips on how to get involved.

