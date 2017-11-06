Ag Day presents iPad prize opportunity for students

THERE will be a whole lot of bull going on come National Agriculture Day on November 21 with the naming of the Grand Champion Archibull as part of the the Archibull Prize.



As well as that, the Archibull Prize is running a careers competition for school students with iPad Minis up for grabs.

To be in the running for the iPad Minis, the competition invites students from Years five to 12 to design an infographic around a career in agriculture that combines their strengths and passions.

The iPads come courtesy of National Agriculture Day patron and owner of Kidman and Co, Gina Rinehart.

Archibull Prize coordinator, Lynne Strong, said many people think that to have a career in agriculture means being a farmer.

“But that’s not the case. We want students to combine their passions with agriculture to develop a career in feeding, clothing and powering the world – and that career could be anything from the research laboratory to the boardroom and from robotics to energy production,” Ms Strong said.

BOVINE BEAUTY: Meet Sow-phie, from St Raphael's Catholic School, NSW which was entered into the 2017 Archibull Prize.

The infographic designed by students will detail how they envisage a career in agriculture, how they perceive a typical day or week and what tertiary education would assist them.

TV personality Costa Georgiadis is an avid supporter of The Archibull Prize and presented at the 2016 award ceremony.

“Think what you have in your hands,” Costa told students.

“The opportunities are endless, as is the energy and vitality of the young people that I have met that are involved in this space. Careers in agriculture can take so many different shapes.”

BEEF ART: The Henry Lawson High School students Ziyin Xia, Isabel Hunter, Sarah Knight, Sam Carpenter and Jack Hooper with 'Thimbull'.

President of the National Farmers’ Federation, Fiona Simson, said the careers competition will be a worthy contribution to National Agricultural Day.

“Australian agriculture is such a dynamic and brimming with opportunity,” she said.

"It’s fitting to complement the celebration of National AgDay with recognition of the diverse and exciting career opportunities in agriculture.

“I’d encourage everyone to get thinking about how their skills could be put to use in Australia’s fastest growing industry – you might win the competition and discover an exciting new career opportunity along the way.”