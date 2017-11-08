Plenty of events to help celebrate AgDay

BARBECUES and breakfasts seem to be the order of the day when it comes to celebrating National Agriculture Day.

National Agriculture Day organisers are keeping a list of scheduled events set to happen on National Agriculture Day on November 21, stretching across the country.

The full list can be found on the National Agriculture Day website.

And while barbecues appear to be prominent, there is a diversity within the events as well, from the gala dinner to be held at the National War Memorial in Canberra, to the Red Centre Welcome at the iconic Alice Springs Telegraph Station, to a Parliamentary Farmers Market in Perth.

The day presents the opportunity embrace Australia’s agricultural connections, perhaps through enjoying the bounty of food we produce.

There are sure to be more events scheduled so keep checking the calendar of events.



For those interested in hosting an event, contact the National Farmers Federation to add the event to the calendar: reception@nff.org.au

