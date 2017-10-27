Barnaby Joyce disqualified in high court decision | Live updates, video

Keep up-to-date with the our coverage from 2pm.

Today Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, along with six other politicians, will find out the future of their political careers.

The decision is expected to be handed down around 2.15pm.

Along with Mr Joyce, fellow Nationals MP Senator Matt Canavan, former Greens Senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters and One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts will also find out the outcome today.

Crossbencher Senator Nick Xenophon and Nationals Senator Fiona Nash will receive their decision in the coming weeks.

Follow the live updates here:

The dual citizenship scandal has developed since August this year.

New England now faces a by-election as the High-Court ruled Mr Joyce ineligible to sit in parliament due to his dual New Zealand citizenship which he has since renounced.

Mr Joyce faces opposition from multiple parties in the New England, including long time rival independent candidate Tony Windsor.

Want to get up-to-date on what’s going on?

See previous coverage: