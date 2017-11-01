AgDay Photo Comp looking for “essence of agriculture”

RURAL shutterbugs will have the opportunity to win big with an image that represents Australian agriculture as part of the National Agriculture Day Photo Competition.

Organisers of the national event, which aims to highlight and celebrate the contribution agriculture makes to the country, are looking for the best images that “capture the essence of Australian farming”.

Share your best food and farming photos with the hashtag #AgDay on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, or upload via the National Agriculture Day Photo Competition page, and you may find your photo in the AgDay gallery.

Finalists will be chosen to have their photos star in a national AgDay ad campaign, and the winner and two runners-up will share in $2000 worth of prizes courtesy of Harvest Tyres.

But hurry – entries close at 5pm, Friday, November 3.

