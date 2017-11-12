McDonald’s makes the most of Aussie quality

At Macca’s we’re firm believers in the quality of Australia’s locally grown and sourced produce. Australia grows some of the best produce in world, it’s as simple as that, which is why we’re proud of the valuable, long-term relationships we have with our suppliers and farmers here in Australia.

It’s because of these relationships that we can source the majority of the ingredients we use in our menu locally.

Each year we spend $1 billion on locally sourced and manufactured products and ingredients, and our Aussie shopping list includes 25.3 million kilograms of beef, 60 million potatoes, 95 million eggs, and enough fresh milk to fill 16.8 Olympic-size swimming pool, as well as lettuce tomatoes and most of the other fresh produce on our menu.

Robert Sexton,director of supply chain, McDonald’s Australia.

Such is the perception of Australian producers and growers globally, we also export a substantial amount of produce for use in our restaurants right around the world.

We are famous for the 100 per cent Australian beef we serve in our local restaurants, but our customers in parts of Asia and America also enjoy our high quality beef when they tuck into a Big Mac.

In the last 12 months as well as the 25,300 metric tonnes of beef purchased locally, we also export more than 39,000 metrics tonnes for use overseas.

None of this would be possible without the farmers and growers who supply our restaurants from right around Australia.



Some of these farming families have been supplying Macca’s with quality produce for almost 40 years – for as long as we have been open in Australia.



Take Tony Parle who grows our famous pickles in Tabbita and has been our dedicated supplier for near on 30 years.

Every ingredient has its own story, and we’re proud to say that we deliver only the highest quality ingredients from family farms directly to the families that dine with us at Macca’s.

So, although our origins are American, next time you take a bite of a Macca’s Big Mac, remember that it’s the home-grown ingredients that help make it an Aussie favourite.

- Robert Sexton is McDonald’s Australia’s director of supply chain.

