Tony Windsor declares he won’t stand in by-election

Former independent New England MP and Barnaby Joyce's main rival in the 2016 election, Tony Windsor, has announced he won't be running in the upcoming by-election.

Mr Windsor said the past elections have been taxing on his family, and for that reason, he won’t run.

The by-election has been officially declared for the seat on Saturday, December 2.

Mr Joyce wouldn’t comment on the other potential candidates.

"I'm just going to concentrate on the people of New England and not start thinking about what happens after an election is declared.



“I always train harder for the football game than the football game actually require.

“People want this thing dealt with and dealt with quickly.”

Labor has already declared its intention to run a candidate in the seat, while One Nation, and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party are both considering potential candidates.

The Greens are expected to field a candidate and former West Australian state MP Ian Britza will run for the Australian Country Party.



EARLIER: Joyce ‘had a feeling in his gut’ decision would go against him

DISQUALIFIED: Barnaby Joyce address the media at Oxley Lookout following the ruling. Photo: Peter Hardin

Barnaby Joyce had a feeling in his gut the High Court decision would go against him, the former Deputy Prime Minister and New England MP admitted to a media scrum.

“In my gut, I thought ‘this is the way it's going to go’,” Mr Joyce said.

“I was always of the view it was going to be a tough game. You don’t try and second guess the High Court. I respect their verdict.”

The High Court found Mr Joyce breached section 44 of the Australian constitution by holding a dual New Zealand citizenship, which he inherited through his father, and was ineligible to stand in parliament.

The New England electorate will now be forced to hold a by-election, which is expect to be in early December. Mr Joyce has already declared his intention to stand in the upcoming by-election and is able to do so as he’s formally renounced his dual citizenship.

Mr Joyce was already in campaign mode on on Friday morning while he waited for the decision, travelling around the electorate, “saying G’day to people”.

“I will concentrate on the people of New England, and that’s exactly what I was doing today.

“I’m going to be talking to people in the streets, in supermarkets, in the sale years and making sure service to them and my nation remains foremost in my mind.”

Despite the ruling, Mr Joyce stood by his decision to retain his portfolio and his position as Deputy Prime Minister while the High Court decision was pending.

Mr Joyce has now stepped down for all parliamentary duties and for the moment is just ‘Barnaby Joyce’.

“Right now, I’m not even candidate, because I have to endorsed by the party to be the candidate,” he said.

Northern Daily Leader