Kerwee Feedlot celebrates 60 years Robin and Del Hart celebrate their Diamond Jubilee at Kerwee Feedlot near Jondaryan.

Kishan and Bindu Shekhar, Brisbane.

Barry McNamara, Brisbane and Graeme Howie, Brisbane.

Christine O'Brien, Brisbane, Joy and Brendan Roughan, New Zealand and Tanya Price, Brisbane.

Brad and Hayley Robinson, Dalby with Amy and Paul Brooks, south Brisbane.

Del Hart addresses the crowd during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Robin and Del Hart with son Lachie Hart unveiling the Kerwee Feedlot expanion.

Kerwee Feedlot manager Steve Martin entertains the crowd during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Robin and Lachie Hart, Kerwee Feedlot, Stockyard.

Stockyard managing director Lachie Hart at Kerwee Feedlot.

Kerwee Feedlot manager Steve Martin.

Kerwee Feedlot entreance..

Margaret Krimmer and Max Webster enjoying the Kerwee Diamond Jubilee celebration party.

Laurie Webster, Jane Maclean, Glenda Winders, Mary Johns and Marianne Hodge.

Des and Elaine Bowman with Joy and Brendan Roughan.

Peter Lewis, MC and Amy Phillips, ABC.

Sophie Kennedy and Tina Clark, Stockyard.

Chefs Peter Van Es, Sydney, Leslie Stronach, Gold Coast and James Williams, Philippines prepared a three-course feast for guests featuring Stockyard Wagyu beef.

Stockyard branded beef customers from Japan and Tiawan were guests at the Kerwee Diamond Jubilee celebration party.

Lachie Hart addresses the audience at the Kerwee Feedlot Diamond Jubilee. Tweet Facebook of

There were plenty of celebrations for the Kerwee Group as three generations of the Hart family came together with more than 200 guests to mark 60 years of business success and the official opening of Kerwee’s newly-expanded feedlot.



The expansion was required to meet growing demand for the company's award-winning grain fed Angus and Wagyu beef, which is marketed under the Stockyard label.

Stockyard managing director Lachie Hart said while the business remains family-owned and operated, it was today an internationally recognised brand with a long history of producing consistent, high-quality beef for Australian and overseas consumers.

Robin Hart founded the business in 1958 and became a pioneer in exporting chilled grain fed box beef to Japan. He remains a key member of the company as chairman of the board.

“The business has evolved significantly in 60 years but we have always strived for success and have always aimed to take a leadership role in the industry,” Mr Hart said.

The feedlot expansion and Diamond Jubilee celebration cap of the big year for the business with Stockyard winning the grand champion medals at the Queensland and Melbourne Royal Shows’ 2017 branded beef awards and the award for champion grain fed beef at the 2017 Queensland Royal Fine Food Show.

The story Kerwee Feedlot celebrates 60 years first appeared on Queensland Country Life.