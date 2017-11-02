Vendors meet the market at Wagga with quality sheep and lambs | Photos, Video

Wagga sheep and lamb sale | November 2 2017


Numbers declined with producers preparing for the upcoming harvest of winter crops but quality lines were in demand.

Vendors meet the market at Wagga with quality sheep and lambs | Photos, Video

    MEET THE MARKET: Vendors Chris Wilson and his dad Harry of "Oivi", Wantabadgery sold 500 Poll Dorset cross lambs at the Wagga market to a high of $162. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    IN A DAY'S WORK: Olivia Tilyard of Elders Wagga is pictured at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    AT THE RAIL: Buyers place their bids during the Wagga sheep and lamb sale on Thursday. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    TAKING SHELTER: Jake Pearce of GJ Hulm is pictured at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    MARKET DAY: Bec Wyper and Julia Manwaring of Riverina Livestock Agents are pictured at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    ALONG THE RUNS: Buyers line up to place their bids at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    AT THE RAIL: The buyers compete to secure lots at Wagga. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    FOR THE LONG RUN: Linton Bradley of RH Blake and Co turned 86 this week and has been at the sheep and lamb sale for more than 50 years. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    STOCK WORK: Kevin Hopkins is pictured during the Thursday sheep and lamb sale in Wagga. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    THURSDAY SMILES: Kelly Hopkins is a regular face at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

    THE HAMMER FALLS: George Wilson of RH Blake and Co is at the rail during the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Pictures: Nikki Reynolds

BUYERS were chasing quality lines at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale and vendors who delivered were rewarded.

Wantabadgery prime lamb producers Chris Wilson and his dad Harry, “Oivi”, sold a big line of 500 Poll Dorset cross lambs to a high of $162.

It was a result they were happy with and Chris Wilson said they were only just at the start of their lamb selling and had more to bring into the market over the next month or so. 

He said it was a good return for the four-month-old lambs. 

Full market report to follow in The Rural. 

