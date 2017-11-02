Vendors meet the market at Wagga with quality sheep and lambs | Photos, Video MEET THE MARKET: Vendors Chris Wilson and his dad Harry of "Oivi", Wantabadgery sold 500 Poll Dorset cross lambs at the Wagga market to a high of $162. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

IN A DAY'S WORK: Olivia Tilyard of Elders Wagga is pictured at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

AT THE RAIL: Buyers place their bids during the Wagga sheep and lamb sale on Thursday. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

TAKING SHELTER: Jake Pearce of GJ Hulm is pictured at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

MARKET DAY: Bec Wyper and Julia Manwaring of Riverina Livestock Agents are pictured at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

ALONG THE RUNS: Buyers line up to place their bids at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

AT THE RAIL: The buyers compete to secure lots at Wagga. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

FOR THE LONG RUN: Linton Bradley of RH Blake and Co turned 86 this week and has been at the sheep and lamb sale for more than 50 years. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

STOCK WORK: Kevin Hopkins is pictured during the Thursday sheep and lamb sale in Wagga. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

THURSDAY SMILES: Kelly Hopkins is a regular face at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

THE HAMMER FALLS: George Wilson of RH Blake and Co is at the rail during the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Pictures: Nikki Reynolds Tweet Facebook of

BUYERS were chasing quality lines at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale and vendors who delivered were rewarded.

Wantabadgery prime lamb producers Chris Wilson and his dad Harry, “Oivi”, sold a big line of 500 Poll Dorset cross lambs to a high of $162.

It was a result they were happy with and Chris Wilson said they were only just at the start of their lamb selling and had more to bring into the market over the next month or so.

He said it was a good return for the four-month-old lambs.

Full market report to follow in The Rural.

