BUYERS were chasing quality lines at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale and vendors who delivered were rewarded.
Wantabadgery prime lamb producers Chris Wilson and his dad Harry, “Oivi”, sold a big line of 500 Poll Dorset cross lambs to a high of $162.
It was a result they were happy with and Chris Wilson said they were only just at the start of their lamb selling and had more to bring into the market over the next month or so.
He said it was a good return for the four-month-old lambs.
Full market report to follow in The Rural.
The story Vendors meet the market at Wagga with quality sheep and lambs | Photos, Video first appeared on The Rural.