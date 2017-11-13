C'mon 'Straya - time to get farmin' | Video

RIP off that ill-fitting suit and chuck those pointy fake-leather real-estate agent shoes in the cupboard; you want to get farming.

Deep down, that's what Australia really wants to do - get back to the land.

Aussies are sick of trying to pretend they're big time business-type heavy-hitters by wearing slim-fitting suits living in grey stone cities and drinking woefully expensive cups of warm Marmite-juice called coffee while living off kale-soy food parcels.

They need a solid cup of tea and a heavily buttered slice of Cherylin-from-next-door's weekly-made dark fruit cake.

It's time to get farmin'.

It's time to get some dirt back on the knees and boots and possibly in the hair if you're into open-cab tractors.

It's time to fill the lungs with fresh air while expanding the capacity of those same organs by calling out across paddocks and yards over the sound of bellowing cattle being sorted.

It's time get a few blisters from pruning or shearing or fencing or shaking too many hands throughout the day because you're being overwhelmed with hospitality.

It's time to celebrate Aunty Carmel's 90th in Coronation Hall with those really big CWA teapots, corn-beef sandwiches, lattice slice and lemon tart made by that dedicated army of rural volunteers who manage to whip up such a spread without so much as a tizz in their perms.

STAND UP: In order to help Aussies know how to be a farmer, The Ringer has created a series of videos on key topics, such as how, and how not to, stand in a set of livestock yards.

That's all part of farming, as are late nights, early mornings, weather waiting, strains, struggles, joy, amazement and more mental photo opportunities than any whizz-bang memory card will hold.

Imagine if farming became the new black?

Imagine if it was so popular everyone wanted a piece of it in some form?

We're starting to see that in a peculiar way; from city-based beekeepers to restaurants establishing their own herb gardens to pluck from, the world is being drawn to life on the land, even if they aren't technically "on the land".

As John Williamson sings in his song, Rivers Wood 'n Wire: "Everybody's turning to country now rock and roll has gone; putting on a shady hat and singing a country song."

PLUGGED IN: According to bush scribe and pot stirrer, The Ringer, not all types of music are suitable for farmers to be listening to while operating modern machinery.

It's as good as an excuse as any to really celebrate agriculture.

That's what National Agriculture Day on November 21 is all about - really shouting from the silo tops and packing sheds that ag is one of the foundations to this great country, and it's a stellar industry to be part of.

But not everybody knows the particular details involved in being a farmer.

There are so many variations of what makes up a farmer you can get more lost than a lid in a Tupperware cupboard.

That's why we've come up with a series of six videos to be rolled out over this week that will help explain the big issues, from how to drink tea like a farmer through to what sort of footwear to step into.

It's important sort of stuff so keep an eye out for them on Facebook and various Fairfax Media publications.

So go on - get farmin'.

#AgDay