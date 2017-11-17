Rudd, AACo and Mal Meninga all made agribusiness news this week

Big beef business Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) has recruited Asian online retail specialist Jessica Rudd – daughter of former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd – to its board.

Ms Rudd is the founder and managing director of Jessica’s Suitcase, which sells Australian lifestyle products into China online. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Chairman, Donald McGauchie, said Ms Rudd’s extensive marketing and digital expertise would enhance the board’s skills base and bring an added dimension to directors’ discussions “given her generational perspective and deep understanding of markets, especially Asian markets”. Ms Rudd began her career as a media and intellectual property lawyer before leaving the profession to work in crisis communications and as a contributor to print and broadcast media. She lived in Beijing for five years where she gained a “nuanced knowledge” of demand for quality Australian brands.

"I am pleased to be joining AACo,” she said. “Australia's oldest company is also one of its most innovative and I join the board at a time when the path from Australian paddock to global plate has never been faster.”



Global award for think-tank

Regional communities across Australia will be put on the international stage this week, when the country’s first independent regional think-tank, The Regional Australia Institute (RAI), accepts a global award in London. Established only six years ago, the RAI joins a distinguished group of international experts to receive the Regional Studies Institutional Ambassador Award including the University of Warsaw in Poland and the Lincoln Institute, USA. “This is an incredible recognition and honour, and says that the RAI is among the best in the world on the regional issues we work on,” said RAI chairman, Mal Peters. RAI CEO Jack Archer will accept the award in London today (GMT) at the prestigious Regional Studies Association president’s event.



Big Mal joins beef revolution

RUGBY League legend, Mal Meninga, has launched his own range of premium meats and sauces to IGA Supermarkets throughout Queensland and NSW – Big Mal’s First Grade. The mission of Big Mal’s First Grade’s is to deliver premium quality products made in Australia with Australian ingredients. The products are available at grocery markets, food service outlets and direct to community events and fundraisers.

