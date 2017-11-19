Agriculture engine room for SA economy

Primary Producers SA executive chair Rob Kerin throwing his support behind National Agriculture Day.

WITH one in five South Australians employed in the food industry, the state’s commodity advocacy and research groups are encouraging everyone to celebrate the industry on National Agriculture Day on November 21.



Primary Producers SA, along with its commodity group members Grain Producers SA, Livestock SA, SA Dairyfarmers’ Association, and the state’s grower-funded research organisation the South Australian Grain Industry Trust have joined forces to encourage all South Australians to applaud the industry and those who work in it.

PPSA executive chair Rob Kerin said as a major employer of this state, agriculture’s role as the engine room of the state’s economy needed to be acknowledged.

“Agriculture includes everything from food production, wool, livestock, cropping, horticulture, viticulture, pork, dairy and aquaculture and more,” Mr Kerin said.

“This industry is the backbone of the South Australian economy and the key to our future. National Agriculture Day provides us an opportunity to thank our food producers and to encourage a new generation to consider joining this exciting industry.

“Our state’s farmers, food manufacturers, researchers, technical experts and everyone involved in this industry play a critical role in taking our food to the world. Agriculture is our state’s largest exporter and is a major employer.”

Mr Kerin encouraged all South Australians to join in National Agriculture Day celebrations: