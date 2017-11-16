Down on the farm with ANZ in Sydney

ANZ Banking Group is hosting a farmers’ market featuring several NSW regionally-based food and beverage producers at its Sydney headquarters today to celebrate agriculture’s contribution to the NSW economy and regional communities.

The event is being held at 161 Castlereagh Street ( Liberty Place Plaza) to help promote next Tuesday’s National Agriculture and Related Industries Day (AgDay).

It is showcasing some leading producers while also providing visitors with the opportunity to hear some true paddock to plate stories.

Riverina farmer, Dan Reid from Mimosa Valley Lamb, has been promoting the provenance of his products as well as his family’s farming practices, information that he’s noticed has become increasingly important to consumers.

“Our business is unique as it’s fully integrated, meaning consumers can be confident that the lamb comes from our farm and is processed, packaged and delivered by us,” Mr Reid said.

ANZ’s agribusiness head, Mark Bennett, said the event has been a timely reminder to city dwellers of the importance of the farm sector, with the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) reporting the gross value of agricultural production in NSW in 2015-16 reached $13.1 billion.

The State accounted for 23 per cent of the $56b in total gross value of agricultural production in Australia.

