SA set to extend GM moratorium

SOUTH Australia’s farmers are likely to be unable to have access to genetically modified (GM) crops until at least 2025 after a bill to extend the moratorium on GM crops, put forward by the Greens, passed the SA Upper House by a single vote.

It is expected proponents of the ban will now have enough numbers to get a similar motion through the Lower House, which will see a six year extension of the GM moratorium, meaning South Australia will continue to be the only mainland state that bans the use of GM crops.

Greens MLC Mark Parnell said he was delighted with the Labor Government’s support to secure the moratorium for an additional six years.

“The current moratorium has provided a significant price premium for our state’s farmers compared to GM crops grow in other states,” he said.

A premium exists for non-GM canola in Victoria and NSW of around $40 a tonne at present, however growers in those states have the option of growing non-GM varieties if they wish.

In terms of non-GM canola prices, there is actually a $5/t premium for canola delivered to Geelong, in Victoria, compared to Port Adelaide, $545/t to $540/t.

Previous research by market analysts Mercardo found little evidence of a premium for SA canola.

Pro-GM groups have teed off at the South Australia Government, labelling the decision ‘misguided’ and ‘anti-science.

Matthew Cossey, chief executive of Australia’s crop protection industry peak body CropLife, said the decision had been made without a regard for the evidence.

“Playing these types of anti-farmer politics is irresponsible given any opposition to the farming of GM crops is based on nothing but the misguided belief of myths and misleading claims.”

He said the Government was playing politics by making a decision now, before an election early next year, rather than waiting until the current moratorium expired in 2019.

“Extending the GM moratorium without any evidence or consultation is a huge blow to the thousands of grain growers around SA who support our position to review the GM moratorium.”

Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) vice president Brett Hosking said it was not just South Australian farmers that would suffer from the SA government decision.

“It is sad for our country and it is hampering productivity in terms of grains industry research and development, the incentive for private businesses to invest in R&D is reduced just by the actions of one rogue state,” he said.