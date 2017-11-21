GrainCorp profit surges to $142m

Last season’s monster harvest and a big export program have helped big east coast grain handler and marketer, GrainCorp, post a four-fold increase in its statutory full-year net profit to $125 million.

It will pay its highest full-year dividend since 2013-14 - a total 30 cents a share – after announcing a second half dividend of 15c today.

An underlying net profit of $142m was also a big lift on last trading year’s $53m.

But a leaner season ahead, plus a $9m rise in energy costs, and fast evolving trends in the farm storage and margarine markets have kept celebrations at the big agribusiness in check.

The current eastern states harvest season is likely to yield about half that of 2016-17 (16m tonnes), with the best of the crop in GrainCorp’s most competitive southern NSW and Victorian turf.

Meanwhile, sky-rocketing energy costs are set to weigh heavily on GrainCorp’s future grain processing investment decisions in Australia, according to managing director, Mark Palmquist.

“There is no concerted effort on our behalf to invest outside Australia, but if we can see higher growth prospects elsewhere that will attract our capital,” he said.

Australia’s biggest listed agribusiness has just built a 120,000 tonne capacity malt plant in the US, where it was attracted by low cost energy, ample water supplies and good freight options in the heart of a solid malt barley growing area in Idaho.

GrainCrop’s total revenue for 2016-17 lifted 10 per cent to $4.58 billion thanks largely to the near-record 27 million tonne eastern Australian grain crop and solid malt market activity driven by the booming craft beef and single malt whisky sectors.

The malt business in Australia, North America and the UK also defied difficult foreign exchange pressures and a revenue dip after the sale of three sites in Germany to record “consistent year-on-year earnings” – or effectively a better result than last year.

However, the company’s Victorian-based foods business has struggled with tight earnings.

Changing consumer trends for margarine products and a “prolonged challenge” associated with gaining inefficiencies at the the new packing and processing plant in Melbourne contributed to a $3m dip in oils division earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $58m, despite total revenue rising from $924m the previous year to $946m.

GrainCorp is bringing in outside help to guide management and re-think production priorities at its West Footscray factory and the upgraded Numurkah oilseed crushing facility in northern Victoria.

“We have taken significant steps to reshape this business including removing costs and combining the foods and oilseeds businesses to simplify the operating structure and increase efficiencies,” Mr Palmquist said.

The grains businesses benefited from increased storage, handling and merchandising opportunities aided by last season’s large harvest.

“We successfully executed a large grain export program despite persistently high global crop supplies and depressed grain prices, which continued to be a headwind for Australian growers,” he said.

“GrainCorp Malt continued to operate at high capacity utilisation with strong demand for specialty products.”

A big boost for the malt business has been the commissioning of GrainCorp’s new Idaho malting site at Pocatello, which will produce twice as much output, and more efficiently for export and local markets, than the three German plants sold off this year.

Mr Palmquist has flagged rising energy costs as a “serious challenge for the long-term sustainability of food and malt processing in Australia”.

“We are evaluating a range of energy efficiency and alternative generation options to mitigate the impact of energy price volatility,” he said.

“This is important to remain internationally competitive.”