Wagyu breeders gather for AGM Keith Hay, Adrian Kirk and Dallas Cody enjoying the 2017 Australian Wagyu Association AGM and field days.

Jason Green and Peter Witt at the Wagyu AGM.

Chris Wendelborn and Drucilla Hughes with baby Ruby, Wentworth Cattle Co, Clermont.

Chris Hinks and Jessie Chiconi, Chiconi Grazing.

Ian Firth and Tracy Carmody, Edwards Livestock.

Terry Cave, Cave Wagyu and Julie Firth, NSW.

Australian Wagyu Association councilors Mike Buchanan, NSW, John Spreadborough and Lorna Tomkinson.

Kevin Brennan and Rob Lethbridge.

Jason Ledger and Joseph Ceccato, Mt Mee Wagyu.

Jamie Sturrock, Austpec Pastoral, Murray and Janelle Anderson.

Bec Ross, Peter Gilmore, Irongate Wagyu, WA and Stuart Speed, North Delta Station.

Brian Johnston and Fran Houlahan, Victoria.

There was plenty of discussion about the Wagyu breed during the 2017 Australian Wagyu Association AGM and field days held at Gatton on Monday and Tuesday. Tweet Facebook of

In addition to the AGM, there was a tour of the UQ Animal Genetics/Geneseek Laboratories and a series of workshops on using the current and latest DNA tests to assist Wagyu breeders with breeding and commercial applications. There was also guest speakers including MLA’s Hamish Chandler who spoke about MLA’s vision for genetic improvement in beef cattle, plus professor Rob Banks, AGBU, professor Ben Hayes, University of Queensland, doctor Stewart Bauck, GeneSeek/Neogen, Darren Hamblin and Carel Teseling.

The AGM, workshop and tour was held over two days with a dinner event following the AGM.

“All the Wagyu breeders and industry professionals coming along to this event have the opportunity to increase their skills and understanding in using the Wagyu associations genetic tools, plus resources and to see where and how their precious samples and DNA are stored and analysed for use in genetic testing,” Australian Wagyu Association CEO Matt McDonagh said.

