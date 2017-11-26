Heritage Seeds grows in Qld

HERITAGE Seeds has strengthened its position as one of Australia’s largest seed companies, and particularly its tropical and export opportunities, by buying three key Queensland businesses.

Heritage has bought the assets of Australian Premium Seeds, Blue Ribbon Seeds and Premium Seed Coaters and will absorb the three businesses fully by the end of the month.

A member of the the Dutch family-owned Barenbrug Group, which specialises in pasture grasses, Heritage Seeds produces a broad range of temperate and tropical pasture varieties, fodder crops, forage cereals, field crops and turf and amenity grasses.

Managing director Wayne Crofts, said the move would bolster an already extensive range of products and services offered by Heritage Seeds.

“Each of the businesses acquired complements our existing portfolio of products,” he said.

“In particular, we think the acquisitions will strengthen the northern and export aspects of the company.

“It will not only provide our customers with a broader range of products, but it will also give existing customers of these businesses access to a wider range of products.”

The company maintains a strong focus on industry research and development, as well as partnering with leading organisations both locally and internationally for collaborative plant breeding and research.

Australian Premium Seeds specialises in the supply of tropical and temperate pasture and legume species, amenity and reclamation species and forage.

The Brisbane-based company was established by Owen Dunn in 1996, before his son, Michael, became general manager after Owen died.

The company established Premium Seed Coaters in 2005, to meet the increased demand for coated seed.

Both businesses will be incorporated under Heritage Seeds.

Michael Dunn said his family was pleased the businesses would continue under the umbrella of the Barenbrug Group, another family business with a proven track record over 115 years and a similar approach in the marketplace.

“It is very reassuring to know that our efforts over many years will continue with another strong family business with similar values,’’ he said.

Mr Dunn will assist Heritage Seeds through the transition period and other key staff from Australian Premium Seeds will also be joining the Heritage team.

The Australian Premium Seeds portfolio, including the seed cleaning facility at Walkamin,

will integrate with Heritage Seeds’ northern portfolio and the operations of Premium Seed Coaters will also be continued.

Mr Crofts said the Walkamin facility was “something new for us, but it will strengthen the relationship with growers and we are looking to work a lot closer with growers in the Atherton Tablelands”.

While Australian Premium Seeds focused on servicing the domestic market, in 2000 the company formed a partnership with Blue Ribbon Seeds, an international supplier of premium quality pasture and forage planting seed.

Blue Ribbon Seeds is part of the Blue Ribbon Group, a family-owned business founded by Stephen Donnelly and based in Richlands, Queensland.

It will continue to trade under the Blue Ribbon Seeds brand.

“Blue Ribbon Seeds fits very nicely within our export portfolio,” Mr Crofts said.

“Stephen has an enormous passion for tropical and the export business, and he will now be focusing his efforts on the pulse side of the business,’’ he said.

Existing staff members will continue to service international customers, while Mr Donnelly will also assist Heritage Seeds for up to two years to ensure a smooth transition.

Blue Ribbon Seeds’ extensive tropical and subtropical grass seed breeding and development program would enhance Heritage Seed’s own revised tropical breeding program.

