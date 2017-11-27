Odgers is new dairy industry leader

Victorian dairy farmer, Jeff Odgers, is the new chairman of Dairy Australia, replacing Geoff Akers, who stepped down at Friday’s annual general meeting.

Mr Odgers owns a dairy farming business near Shepparton, milking 700 cows.

He has broad experience in managing large scale farm enterprises in northern Victoria and Tasmania.

His formal qualifications include a Bachelor of Business (Agricultural Management) and an Associate Diploma in Farm Management.

Dairy Australia chairman, Jeff Odgers.

Dairy Australia (DA) is the national services body for the Australian industry.

It acts as the collective investment arm of the industry, investing in essential research, development, extension and industry services.

Mr Akers retired from the board having reached the maximum tenure under the constitution, leaving a legacy of innovation for the industry, with cutting edge research and development programs, as well as significant international partnerships a hallmark of his time in the position.

“I am very proud to have been a part of Dairy Australia’s development and, as a dairy farmer, I look forward to the continued advancement of this incredible industry,” he said.

Mr Odgers was looking forward to working with DA's board, staff and the broader industry.

“I’d like to personally thank Geoff for his significant contribution during his time as Dairy Australia chairman,” he said.

Mr Odgers has previously served as a Murray Dairy Incas director of its regional development program from 2006 to 2012, and was the organisation’s chairman from 2008 to 2012.

“I strongly believe that Dairy Australia has a pivotal role as our peak research organisation in partnering with government and community to deliver multiple benefits to farmers and the national economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, new director, Tania Luckin, has filled one of the two milk producer vacancies on the DA board, and Graeme Nicoll fills the second spot.

Mr Nicoll has already been on the board filling a casual vacancy since January.

