Elders logo to fly high with RFDS’ Whiskey | Photos

FOR the next three years Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft Foxtrot-X-ray-Whiskey will take to the skies sporting the recently announced Elders sponsorship brand on its side.

The Elders major sponsorship deal with RFDS’ central operations unit was announced at the Adelaide Hangar on Friday last week.

Elders chief executive officer and managing director Mark Allison said he was “happy and proud” to have formed a partnership which looked after rural and regional South Australians.

“Elders and the RFDS share so much in common in terms of their commitment to rural and regional Australia,” he said.

RFDS deputy chief executive Tony Vaughan addresses the crowd.

“When we look at the partnership between Elders and the RFDS, there can be no more obvious and no more honourable partnership for regional and rural Australian than the two.”

In recognition of their partnership, the Elders logo will fly high with aeromedical aircraft Whiskey, which is one of nine flying intensive care units located in SA.

Whiskey has been operational since December last year and has since transported 836 patients from 56 rural and remote locations, flying for more than 1000 hours.

And within its first few days of operation Whiskey had transported critically ill patients interstate for lifesaving surgery.

It is one of 17 planes in the RFDS fleet within central operations in SA and NT, and one of 67 aircraft across the country.

RFDS board deputy chair Paul Prestwich said it was with Elders support, the lifesaving service could continue to provide care to the furthest corners of the state.

“Our association with Elders staff at the grassroots level stretches back many decades,” he said.

“Today we mark a new era in this relationship, adding a corporate layer with Elders as a major partner, to further strengthen our very strong ties.”

