Feedlot survey numbers foster sustained hope

The ALFA/MLA survey, which is conducted quarterly, measures three important things: the number of cattle on feed state by state, the numbers moved in and out of feedlots for the quarter as well as the percentage of utilization compared to the total feeding capacity of the industry as a whole.

Key findings of September 2017 survey have revealed that overall numbers on feed for the quarter declined by 64,000 head or six per cent to 1,025,000 compared to the June 2017 quarter figure.



That’s not usual neither was that utilization eased to 80pc – down one percent year-on-year - as a result of fewer placements over the period and as well as an increase in overall feeding capacity.



Below average rainfall across much of NSW and Queensland during the September quarter saw restocker buying activity ease, the survey found.



However, the availability of light weight stock remained limited, with the herd rebuilding cycle still underway.



The decline in cattle prices in the September quarter was partially offset by grain prices moving in the wrong (higher) direction to challenge lot feeder returns. And to highlight the move up in grain prices, the survey noted average prices of combined ex-Darling Downs grains as 22pc higher since the June-quarter survey.

Numbers of cattle on feed do remain historically high, and heightened investment into the lot feeding sector will continue to see cattle on feed supporting future Australian beef production, ALFA/MLA said.



However despite remaining unchanged from the September 2016 quarter findings, feedlot turn-off has accounted for 38pc of total adult cattle slaughter.



The survey also states the numbers held on feed across all states is increased 23pc compared to the September-quarter five-year average and that exports of grainfed beef for the September 2017 quarter of 73,843 tonnes, was the largest on record, up 12pc from the same period in 2016 and a direct result of the record numbers on feed during the June 2017 quarter.

So what does this mean for the southern cattle industry?



With Victoria’s numbers on feed lifted 5pc to 52,000 head and South Australia feeding at double its five year average, at 26,000 head its easy to see both states have limited influence over the 597,000 feeders in Qld and the 329,000 being fed in NSW.



However, we do hold two important trump cards.



Firstly, we have next to normal numbers of grown and weaner cattle in the paddock and a season in most major finishing region to carry well into the summer.



And, we also a mass of of grain and together the resources to control marketing if the job decides to become overly sticky in the New Year.

