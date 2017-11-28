A young Queenslander bull on Jim Edwards' property Barlyne, Gayndah in June.

‘Go Queenslander’ is a well known catchcry, but this year it took on a new meaning with the creation of a cattle breed called Queenslander.

The Queenslander Cattle Breed Society was officially registered with the ABRI Internet Solution online database facility in June and currently has an estimated 500 head of cows in the stud book. The Queenslander cattle breed also has two national breed classifiers – Len Gibbs and Stan Sorley.

The new cattle breed is a combination of Red Brahman and Droughtmaster genetics and was created between four Queensland cattle producers, Jim Edwards, Len Gibbs, Keith Wilson and Stan Sorley.



Over a period of eight years, Queenslander cattle were developed by the group who wanted to create “a new alternative breed” option for northern Australia’s cattle producers.



Queenslander Cattle Breed Society president Jim Edwards, Barlyne Pastoral, Gayndah said the plan is for the new cattle type to take shape over the next 10 years, then develop into its own cattle breed.

The story New cattle breed first appeared on Queensland Country Life.