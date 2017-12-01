Agribusiness buzz in brief

Elders helps Flying Doctor

Elders has launched a major sponsorship of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Central Operations worth more than $100,000 over several years.

In recognition of the new partnership, a RFDS aircraft bearing the agribusiness’ red logo was unveiled during the launch at the RFDS’ aeromedical base at Adelaide Airport this week.

The medically-equipped aircraft, VH-FXW (Foxtrot-X-ray-Whiskey), is one of 67 RFDS aircraft working across the country.

Elders chief executive Mark Allison said through its significant investment in the RFDS, Elders was further supporting its clients, employees and the communities in which the 178-year-old company operated.



Gerry Harvey

Gerry Harvey chills milk plans

Retailer, racehorse breeder and farmland investor, Gerry Harvey, is back-tracking on his plans to expand his 2000 hectare dairy farming business north of Shepparton in Victoria.

The Coomboona Holsteins base, one of Australia's largest dairying operations, was to receive as much as $80 in funds from the Harvey Norman group to expand its milking herd to 6000 and grow substantial amounts of feed, but but those plans have been curtailed.

Currently running 2300 cows, it was acquired in 2015 but made a $793,000 loss in the first year of operation.

Harvey Norman's investment to date has included major milking infrastructure improvements.

Mr Harvey’s dairy advisers have recommended delaying any expansion until the farm can “make some money".

Duxton’s broadacre move

Adelaide-based water trader and agribusiness, Duxton Group, is looking to be a serious grain sector landholder supported by a planned $22 million public float on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Duxton Broadacre Farms is expected to float next year, based on farm assets in the NSW Central West at Forbes and West Wyalong where it has three properties on its books.

The company’s Duxton Water is already listed on the ASX following a float in September last year.

Duxton Group is majority owned by directors, Ed Peter and Stephen Duerden, and manages an investment portfolio reportedly worth about $1 billion.



Newly floated Bio-Gene Technology says its two novel products based on naturally occurring beta-triketone-base technology may have applications in crop protection, animal health, and grain storage.

Bio-Gene floats

Novel insecticide product developer, Bio-Gene Technology, has listed on the ASX after raising $7.1 million via its initial public offering.

The Melbourne-based firm issued 35.5 million shares at 20 cents each, and will also issue one loyalty option for every five shares held to eligible shareholders three months after its ASX float.

In trials, the company’s Flavocide and Qcid, have been highly effective for insect control management and are potentially suitable for commercialisation in a number of target insecticide markets, Bio-Gene says.

Its novel platform technology is based on naturally occurring beta-triketones, a type of chemistry which may offer new solutions for insect management control in animal health, crop protection and grain storage as well as in public health applications.

Aussie Farmers’ hamper

Christmas shoppers are being urged to help brighten the festive season for families doing it tough by donating a Christmas meal with Project Rudolph.



Project Rudolph is a joint initiative between Aussie Farmers Direct, Aussie Farmers Foundation and Australia’s largest hunger relief organisation, Foodbank.

For a $45 donation, a meal box will provide a of roast meat, vegetables and Christmas cake to Australians who may otherwise miss out on Christmas lunch or dinner.

Aussie Farmers Direct supplies and packs the ingredients for distribution by Foodbank to a network of 2600 charities across Australia, with the campaign aiming to distribute 1000 Christmas meal boxes this year.

According to Foodbank’s Hunger Report 2017, 15 per cent of Australians (3.6 million) have experienced food insecurity at least once each year.

