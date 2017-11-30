Flying kangaroo causes chaos on Golden Highway

A driver on the Golden Highway has had a luckily escape, surviving a huge impact with a kangaroo in the early hours of this morning.



The NSW Police traffic and highway patrol command reported the incident on its Facebook page, saying the incident occurred at 6am on the highway near Jerrys Plains.



The driver must have received a huge shock after a kangaroo went smashing through the front window of the Mitsubishi Triton.

The impact was such that the roo shot through the front window, not only shattering the glass but also snapping off the passenger seat, the police said.

The roo died in the back seat of the Mitsubishi Triton ute.

Fortunately, there were no passengers in the ute, the NSW Police post reported.

