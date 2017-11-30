Coopers opens $65m malting facility | PHOTOS Coopers' malting plant covers 13,000 square metres and was built at a cost of $65 million.

SA governor Hieu Van Le opening Coopers' malting plant at Regency Park in Adelaide.

Buhler managing director Franz Gotz. The Swiss malting equipment supplier worked closely with Coopers throughout the plant's design and construction phase.

Buhler managing director Franz Gotz presented Coopers managing director Tim Coopers with a giant cowbell to commemorate the plant's opening.

Coopers managing director Tim Cooper said the brewer-turned-maltster would look to forge strong relationships with barley growers in the future.

SA governor Hieu Van Le and Coopers managing director Tim Cooper celebrate the opening.

Coopers malting manager Doug Stewart in one of the plant's four germination vessels.

Each of the four climate-controlled germination vessels has a capacity of 180t of grain.

The germination vessels are about 1.8m deep.

While in the germination vessel, the grain must be turned regularly to avoid 'felting' as the grain grows rootlets.

One of four germination vessels at Coopers' malting plant.

Coopers' malting plant will produce 54,000t of malt a year.

The site includes six, 510t silos to hold incoming barley before the malting process begins.

Coopers' Daniel Osborne explains the workings of the brewer's new malting plant.

The delivery area includes a dust extraction system.

In addition to loading malt onto trucks, this chamber will also be used to load waste products destined for use in stock feed, ensuring the system uses as much of the barley delivered as possible.

Malt will be transferred from Coopers' malting plant to the brewery using a conveyor belt in this walkway. Tweet Facebook of

SOUTH Australian brewer Coopers has entered the malting game, unveiling a $65-million state-of-the-art malting facility today.

Connecting to Coopers’ Regency Park brewery, the 13,000-square metre malting plant was officially opened by SA governor Hieu Van Le in front of a large crowd including members of the grain supply chain.

Constructed by local firm Ahrens and incorporating malting equipment from Swiss company Buhler, the facility features six 510-tonne barley silos, three 60t steeping vessels and four 180t grain germination vessels.

It will be powered largely by Coopers’ onsite co-generation plant, with water drawn from saline aquifers beneath the brewery and desalinated onsite.

The malting plant will turn about 65,000t of South Australian barley into 54,000t of malt each year, with Coopers using 17,000t and selling the remainder to domestic and international customers.

Coopers expects its first beer brewed using malt from the new plant to be available before Christmas.

