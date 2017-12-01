Hughenden photographer wins AgDay competition

Taken at Helen Springs Station on the Northern Territory's Barkley Downs, the winning photographer Terry Lindsay said she was taken by the subject's attitude - still mustering a smile after a long day working in the yards.

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) has today announced the results from the inaugural AgDay Photo Competition, with an amateur photographer from Hughenden, Queensland taking out top honours.

With more than 300 entries submitted via Twitter, Instagram and direct submission, the first ever AgDay Photo Competition was considered a great success.

Taken at Helen Springs Station on the Northern Territory's Barkley Tablelands, the winning photographer Terry Lindsay, who hails from Hughenden, said she was taken by the attitude of the subject, Jenna Booth.



“She was still smiling after a long day in the yards,” Mrs Lindsay said.

Mrs Lindsay was visiting Helen Springs Station with her husband, Jim Lindsay, who was conducting a Low Stress Stock Handling School on the property.

“I do a lot of traveling around with my husband and photography is just a hobby I like to do while he’s busy doing the schools,” she said.

“I think I just like capturing special moments in different parts of the country.



“I thought AgDay was a wonderful initiative – the whole thing really put a focus back on how important ag is in Australia.”

Runner-up - 'Til the cows come home. Photographer: Tim Garstone, Margaret River, Western Australia

NFF President Fiona Simson said it was all about telling the industry's story.

"In the lead up to AgDay, we wanted to show Australia the real story of our farming community,” Ms Simpson said.

"We put the call out far and wide for people to submit their best food, fibre and farming pics and we were not disappointed," Ms Simson said.

"We're thrilled with the response and look forward to seeing what great new photos the industry will pull together next year.”



The sponsor of the inaugural AgDay Photo Competition was Harvest Tyres, who generously provided a prize pool of $2000.

According to Shannon Roberts of Harvest Tyres, identifying who should win that money was no easy task.

"With hundreds of stunning entries, showing so many great facets of our industry, it was difficult to narrow down a short-list and even harder to agree on a single winner," Mr Roberts said.

Eventually though, the panel named two runner-ups - 'Til the cows come home by Tim Garstone, Margaret River, Western Australia and Time for a haircut by Marlee Langfield, Cowra, New South Wales.

Runner-up - Time for a haircut. Photographer: Marlee Langfield, Cowra, New South Wales

