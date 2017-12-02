Dalby stock horse sale ‘Live Blog’

Ray White and the Darling Downs Branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society hosted incentive campdrafts on Friday as part of the annual horse sale event.



RIDING HIGH: Ray White has been appointed to the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale.

These included an Open Incentive Campdraft sponsored by Western Downs Regional Council, a Future Champions Incentive Campdraft sponsored by Circle L Western Products, a Aged Champions Incentive Campdraft sponsored by Donrica Stock Horse Stud, a Gelding Incentive Campdraft hosted by Wellcamp Airport and an Incentive Stock Horse Challenge.



Vendors also had the opportunity to meet with agents and auctioneers of this year’s Dalby stock horse sale.



On Saturday, a parade and working demonstrations of sale horses was held, plus a ladies morning tea giving many a chance to catch up on some socializing.

Prospective horse buyers had the opportunity to inspect sale horses all Saturday with the first part of the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale starting at 5:15pm, including the charity colt auction for Lifeflight fund raising event.



Check out our Queensland Country Life ‘Live Blog’ of the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale to find out the prices as they sell, plus a sneak peek at horseman Guy McLean’s live performance.

The horse sale will continue from 8am Sunday morning until 4pm with ‘Live Blog’ updates.

