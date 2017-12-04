Dalby ASH sale tops $54,000

Kerrie Thompson riding Oneofakind Dixie Chic mare who topped the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale at $54,000 with buyer Andy Mulcahy (left), holding son Hugh Mulcahy and daughter Amy Mulcahy, Lily Mulcahy (right), Rose Habermann, Andy Mulcahy Jr and horse co-owner Zane Habermann.

A total of 204 lots were offered with 171 selling for a sale average of $10,099, giving a sale gross of $1,735 million and representing 83 per cent clearance.



In a closer analysis the sale saw 78 geldings average $7961, 86 mares average $11,285 and seven stallions average $11,285.

Oneofakind Dixie Chic is by Acres Destiny from Chickery, a daughter of Warrenbri Benson, and bought by Andy Mulcahy, Drummondslope Cattle Co, Alpha.

Losing bidders were newcomers to the industry, Shamil Livestock, Urunga, near Coffs Harbour, NSW.

Shamil Livestock certainly made their presence felt throughout the sale buying 14 mares, one gelding and one stallion spending in excess of $300,000.



Shamil Livestock’s spokesperson Bert Pinkstone said it was the first time the company has operated at a horse sale.



He said they came with the intention of buying some of the stock horse breed’s best bloodlines, as well as those displaying cow work ability.



“We are extremely happy with what we bought and will campaign some of them in team penning and campdrafting,” Mr Pinkstone said.



“Also we will register the Shamil Australian Stock Horse stud prefix.”



Shamil Livestock paid a top price of $40,000 on two occasions.

First to sell was the five-year-old mare, Oneofakind Nic of Time, by One Time Player from Hogans Nickel Doc, offered by Zane Habermann.

Making the same money was the five-year-old mare Fourhooves Questionabull, a daughter of Smart Little Lena from Thompson Groovy Chick, offered by the Smith family, Palmvale, Bauhinia Downs.

Next at $29,500 was Wildcow Boadicea, a three-year-old mare with breeding tracing back to some of the breed’s foundation bloodlines. Wildcow Boadicea was offered by Kerrie Thomson and bought by Shamil Livestock.

Kevin and Sandy Southern, Secret Plains, St George sold the 13-year-old mare Woolerina Lego by Docs Legacy from Woolerina Limbo for $28,000.



The determined buyer was well-known stock horse personality Gwen McMillan, Donrica Stock Horse Stud, Jandowae who bought the mare for her grand-niece.

Mrs McMillan also paid $25,000 for the nine-year-old mare Calgowae Jackellen, by Dandilla Jack from Calgowae Voellen, offered by Bill and Sue Waldron, Meandarra.

The six-year-old mare Black Mascara, offered by the Speers family, Kootingal, NSW, sold for $22,500 to Shamil Livestock. The bulk buyers continued their shopping and paid a price tag of $22,000 for mares on three occasions. Selling at that price was Bonlac Duplicate, a daughter of Hazelwood Conman offered by Robyn Paine, Ashby Downs, Augathella; Ophir Harmondy, offered by the De Jong family, Manilla, NSW and Nibereen Cinomar offered by Saltwater Stockhorses, Armidale, NSW.

Kevin and Sandy Southern sold the top price gelding Secret Plains Heza Acre for $21,000. A son of Acres Destiny from Secret Plains Okay, Heza Acre was bought by Alister and Pam Davidson, Viva Brahmans, Middlemount.

Shamil Livestock paid $20,000 for the top priced stallion Gatton UQ Justice offered by the Lever family, College View.

