Taking the rain dance to a whole new level | Video

Harvest-time antics have been taken to a whole new level by Toowoomba man Dougal Stallman.

While harvesting barley on a property at Karoonda, South Australia, Dougal got on top of his header to do a rain dance.

The drone footage shows Dougal busting a move with an impressive lightning display in the background from an approaching storm.

Dougal said harvesting was getting a bit boring so he decided to mix it up a little bit.

“No one has ever danced on top of a header before, so I just thought it would be funny to get up there and film it,” he said.



Dougal said he was completely shocked by the attention the video had received.

“I thought it was just going to get a couple hundred likes and a few shares but that's about it, but then it just went viral really quick.



“I was talking to Sam, who filmed it, and we were trying to think of something else to do.



“We don't know what we'll do yet, we'll come up with something.”



When asked if he though he’d started a trend, Dougal said he reckoned other people would start giving it a go.

“We've had heaps of comments from heaps of people who want to do it on top of cotton pickers and all this sort of stuff.”

