Bridget McKenzie named new National Party deputy leader

New deputy leader of the National Party Bridget McKenzie and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce in the National party room at Parliament House on Thursday. Photo: Nick Moir Tweet Facebook of

Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie has been named the new deputy leader of the National Party at Parliament House this morning.

Bendigo-based Senator McKenzie, who abstained from voting on the same-sex marriage legislation last week, goes straight from the backbench to cabinet.

She was asked how she feels to be only the second woman elected to a position of leadership in the party.

"I don't define myself by my gender,” she said.



“I guess I'm just a country Victorian.”

Nationals' leader Barnaby Joyce refused to say which Nationals MP would be booted out of cabinet to make way for Senator McKenzie.

Former Nationals deputy Fiona Nash lost the job and her seat in Parliament in October to dual citizenship

Today is the final day of Parliament.



