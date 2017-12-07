Bridget McKenzie named new National Party deputy leader

Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie has been named the new deputy leader of the National Party at Parliament House this morning.
Bendigo-based Senator McKenzie, who abstained from voting on the same-sex marriage legislation last week, goes straight from the backbench to cabinet.
She was asked how she feels to be only the second woman elected to a position of leadership in the party.
"I don't define myself by my gender,” she said.
“I guess I'm just a country Victorian.”
Congratulations @senbmckenzie, our newly elected Deputy Leader of @The_Nationals - she's a hard working advocate for regional communities who'll do great things for this nation and our party.— Barnaby Joyce (@Barnaby_Joyce) December 6, 2017
Nationals' leader Barnaby Joyce refused to say which Nationals MP would be booted out of cabinet to make way for Senator McKenzie.
Former Nationals deputy Fiona Nash lost the job and her seat in Parliament in October to dual citizenship
Today is the final day of Parliament.
