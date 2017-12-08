Agribusiness buzz in brief

Chinese citrus launch on ASX

Andrew Stoner’s Chinese-based citrus business Bojun Agriculture Holdings has listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) after raising $7.6 million in an initial public offering of 25.3 million shares at 30 cents each.

The fruit producer and processor, founded in 2006, makes fermented beverages and snacks via a patented fermentation process using Nanfeng mandarins, unique to the Nanfeng region.

Demand has been growing fast, partly due to the fruit drink’s perceived health benefits with consumers.

Former NSW Deputy Premier and Bojun Agriculture chairman, Mr Stoner, said the company was delighted to have reached this key milestone which opened opportunities for Bojun to continue development in China and become a prominent fruit-based food and beverage industry business.

“Listing on the ASX will enable our collaboration and research with Australian agricultural entities, and allow us to source Australian agricultural products for distribution in China.”

The ASX float has given it a market capitalisation of $36.4 million.

New rice snack hits market

SunRice’s new Rice Cake Bites have just launched in Coles, Woolworths and Metcash stores with plans to take them global in the future.

The adult bite-sized snack made from Riverina rice is the latest value-added innovation from the farmer-owned processor and marketer which expects to sell about two million packets a year.

Rice Cake Bites are produced at SunRice’s Leeton manufacturing facility.

SunRice chairman Laurie Arthur said they demonstrated SunRice’s strength as an Australian agribusiness with a fully integrated supply chain to innovate and leverage consumer food trends to benefit Riverina rice growers:

“SunRice adds value to the Riverina rice crop through innovation and regional manufacturing operations that employ around 700 staff primarily in Leeton and Deniliquin in the NSW Riverina, where a range of value-add products, including ready-made meals are made.



Austrade ag specialists

Four new senior investment specialists have joined the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Austrade, working with a fifth senior investment specialist, who started earlier this year, to attract more investment to Australia.

The specialists work, in partnership with the States and Territories, to grow investment into five national priority areas – agriculture and food, tourism infrastructure, resources and energy, major infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

Karen Caston and Anne Maree Weston share the Senior Investment Specialist Agribusiness and Food role, located in Brisbane.

Tertiary ag scholarships

Rural Bank has increased openings for applicants in its 2018 national Scholarship Program for next generation of agricultural leaders.

Up to 15 tertiary scholarships of $5000 each are available for first-time undergraduate students eager to begin careers in the agriculture sector.



Rural Bank managing director, Alexandra Gartmann.

This number has risen from nine awarded in 2017.

Based on previous years applications, Rural Bank expects that majority of applicants will come from regional communities, although where students either completed secondary schooling or plan to undertake their university studies is not part of the selection criteria.

Scholarship recipients will receive $5000 for the first year of their studies to contribute to the costs of accommodation, travel, course materials or study materials.

“Almost 30 per cent of Australians live in regional areas, yet they comprise fewer than 20pc of university enrolments,” said Rural Bank managing director, Alexandra Gartmann.

“In some instances, students choosing to pursue further study are forced to relocate hundreds of kilometres away and are often challenged by simply meeting the cost of tertiary education, in light of adverse seasonal conditions and competing priorities on the farm.

“In an effort to bridge this alarming educational divide, Rural Bank is targeting outstanding students who are dedicated to making a significant contribution to the agricultural sector.

Applications close on January 29 2018.

For information visit: www.ruralbank.com.au/scholarships

Pork industry conference

Registrations have opened to representatives from the Australian pig industry and associated service providers to attend the 2018 biennial Pan Pacific Pork Expo (PPPE) on Queensland’s Gold Coast .

The two day trade show and conference event will be held on May 30 and 31, with the theme for 2018 “Driving Efficiency Together”.

“The theme is calling on producers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and adopt cost production efficiencies in order to overcome the challenges facing the industry and to remain globally competitive,” said PPPE committee chairman, Andrew Johnson.