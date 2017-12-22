Grasslands embraces change in sale move

Previously a seller at Warrnambool, Mr Wilson said he is excited about embracing the change to selling at the new Mortlake saleyards which is due to open in February.



Mr Wilson said his Weeran- and Delamere-sired February/March-drop calves are possibly a tad better than last year.

"It has been an exceptional year for the cattle," he said. They have been fed limited hay through the winter after an tremendous autumn-break, and they have been feed no hay as yet to close the season out – an rare aspect of grazing cattle on the volcanic stones country where crickets normally give them no-end of trouble as the weather warms into summer.



The total drop of the Grasslands Angus-Charolais mixed sex calves will be sold by Kerr & Co Livestock in the Hamilton Independent agents group Euro-bred mixed sex calf sale on Tuesday, January 16.



The Grassland Angus steer lines will be sold on January 8 in the Independent Agents Angus steer sale, and its heifers on Wednesday, January 17 in the Independent Agents’ Beef breeds heifer sale.



Harold Wilson, Port Fairy, with his February//March-drop Charolais-Angus weaners sired by Delamere-blood bulls, the tops of which will push 400-450kg.

