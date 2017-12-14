Banool Poll Hereford shine

Rob Lawrence and Georgie Luckock's Ennerdale and Yarram Park-blood Polled Hereford herd quietly grazing on their Cavendish-district property, Banool.

“It’s the best time of my career,” Mr Lawrence said by phone. “It’s like having three springs in two years, and a good time to engage in discussions of drought management.” Banool will offer at Hamilton on Jan 9 and 18th sales with Landmark, its March/April-drop weaners.

