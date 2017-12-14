Banool Poll Hereford shine

Banool Poll Hereford shine


As per my photograph (right), Stock & Land spent time last week inspecting some Western District beef herds in preparation of our preview of the upcoming January weaner sales.

Rob Lawrence and Georgie Luckock's Ennerdale and Yarram Park-blood Polled Hereford herd quietly grazing on their Cavendish-district property, Banool.

Although not meeting up with Rob Lawrence or Georgie Luckock (they had a last minute off property commitment) I found their Ennerdale and Yarram Park-blood Poll Hereford herd on Banool at Cavendish in remarkable buckle following the past six quarters of above average rainfall.

“It’s the best time of my career,” Mr Lawrence said by phone. “It’s like having three springs in two years, and a good time to engage in discussions of drought management.” Banool will offer at Hamilton on Jan 9 and 18th sales with Landmark, its March/April-drop weaners. 

