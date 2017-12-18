Opportunities in final sale   at Ballarat

Buying for his horse-trainer father, Pat Hyland, wife Lauren and son Nicholas paid to $2950 a head for rejoined Black baldy cows and May//June-drop calves at foot at the Ballarat December sale

Offering a larger in expected penning of 3400, most heavy steer sales found prices poised between $1400- $1700 a head while feeder steer rates averaged 304c/kg as most made $1410-$1530.



Graeme Nicholson, Elders selling rates for the heavier weight steers surprised many among the buyers gallery as better returns were received than equivalent prime market results.



A good number of drafts were penned that exceeded 400kg including a yard of 30 McClelland Ag Angus steers, 453kg that made $1450 while a second pen of the same, 423kg made $1320.

Mr Nicholson said strong inquiry from competing Gippsland interests assisted to buoy the heavy steer market.



Among the better sales a yard of 11 Rosenthall Angus steers, 606kg, made $1700 a head while a pen of 16 Angus steers, 580kg, made $1650 for AL & G Lloyd of Stuart Mill, near St Arnaud.

A double yard of 28 South Boorook Hereford steers, 553kg, appeared good buying at $1450 a head however a second yard of 50, 489kg, collected far better interest further back in the penning when sold at $1410/head.



A pen of 15 NT Ottley Angus steers, 503kg, was also well rewarded among the heavy steers yarding when sold at $1530. Similarly a yard of 32 Parklands Angus steers, 453kg, also drew strong interest at $1450 a head when some pens with lighter weights were offered.



A yard of 25 P Rumler and Sons Angus steers, 415kg, made $1310 when the weights dropped further however a yard of 22 N&J Lillee Angus-Hereford steers appeared good buying at $1230 with a weight of 405kg.



A pen of 17 Warrack Murray Grey, 414kg, also appeared opportunistic when sold $1120.



In the weaner run, Graeme Nicholson said solid demand was offered for the large pens of well-bred and well-presented black steers however opportunities again surfaced among the smaller, mixed drafts and also for cattle coloured other than black.



At the head of the weaner run, GP & JM Bruty, Chepstowe sold 15 Angus steers, 434kg, at $1390 while a yard of 21 Howell & Sons Angus steers, 428kg made $1380.



A good number of drafts were penned that exceeded 400kg including a yard of 30 McClelland Ag Angus steers, 453kg that made $1450 while a second pen of the same, 423kg made $1320.



Mid-weighted black steers, 320-375kg then proceeded to sell from $1150 to $1250 while lighter blacks gathered sales from $950 to $1200.



One of the markets volume sellers was Seriston Pastoral, Avenue Range, SA. Its specially advertised line of Charolais-Shorthorn, weighed to 397kg, made to $1200 while its draft of Angus steers, 357kg, topped at $1200.



Another volume vendor VG & SM Richards, Blampied, sold Angus steers to $1230 (364kg) while the family’s third draft lot, 311kg, sold at $1190 and made $10/head more than its second draft weighed at 337kg.



Sales of heifers also provided buying opportunities, with selected heavy weight dearer while most, especially light weights eased 12-20c/kg or $50-$80 a head.

Opportunities in final sale at Ballarat Glenda and Tony Lloyd, Stuart Mill sold at $1650 head a pen of Angus steers, 580kg, they paid $1400 for 12 months ago

Peter Allen, Mortlake pictured with Allan Hickey, Elders Camperdown sold pens of his South Boorook Hereford steers to $1450 a head at Ballarat's December sale

South Australia vendor, Anthony Hurst, Avenue Range and Nick Heffernan, Landmark Kingston was the December market volume seller clearing drafts of Charolais-Shorthorn and Angus weaners.

Vin Richards, Blampied, pictured with his daughter Bridget McNalty and grandson, Reggie, sold 188 Angus mixed weaners in the December sale.

Doug Leeds, Mitiamo, with Chris Nevins, FP Nevins, Inglewood were keen repeat buyers of the Seriston Pastoral Charolais-Shorthorn heifers they plan to join for breeding purposes. Tweet Facebook of

*More at

stockandland.com.au

The story Opportunities in final sale at Ballarat first appeared on Stock & Land.