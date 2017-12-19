Littleproud, 41, given Ag portfolio in reshuffle

A 41-year-old rookie from Queensland has been appointed the new Federal Minister for Agriculture after Barnaby Joyce departed for the Infrastructure portfolio in a ministerial reshuffle.

David Littleproud, the federal member for Maranoa, has only been in parliament one year, but now finds himself sitting at the Cabinet table after the reshuffle.

Chinchilla born and raised, Mr Littleproud has a strong background in agribusiness. He is married with three boys and lives in Warwick. He loves cricket and is a proud Queenslander, according to his office. He was one of only two MPs to vote no for same-sex marriage.

On his website, he says: “Over the past 20 years, I’ve forged a career in agribusiness while living and working in towns such as Miles, Nanango, Charleville, St George, Stanthorpe and Warwick. Together with my wife, we own a small business in Warwick which services the Southern Downs region and employ four people from the local community.

“This background provides me with an acute understanding of the important role small business and agriculture plays in creating jobs and promoting economic growth in Maranoa. I understand the importance of economic development as a means of building a prosperous future for younger generations and developing the capacity of health, education, agriculture, telecommunications and small business sectors.”

My Joyce has long touted his credentials and achievements as Agriculture Minister but has been plumbing for the Infrastructure and transport portfolio for some time, keen to help with major projects such as inland rail.

Nationals Darren Chester has been dumped from Cabinet.

Earlier, National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said: “We have worked collaboratively and productively with Minister Joyce during his time as Agriculture and Water Resources Minister towards the shared goal of an enhanced operating environment for Australian farmers. In particular, it has been highly valuable having agriculture under the auspice of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“Our sector has a goal of reaching a production value of $60 billion by 2030. That’s a 67 per cent increase on the 2016-2017 production tally of $60 billion.

“If we are to achieve this, the portfolio requires a strong advocate for agriculture’s interests around the Cabinet table. The Minister will need to liaise closely with all the industries making up our diverse agriculture sector and with the many industries that support it.

“We’d look forward to continuing to work with Minister Joyce in his tipped new portfolio of Infrastructure. Projects such as the Inland Rail and the Western Sydney Airport are critical to agriculture.”

Who’s got what in the changes?

Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie will take Sport, Rural Health and Regional Communications portfolios

Liberal Dan Tehan takes on Social Services Minister

Justice Minister Michael Keenan gets Minister for Human Services

Queenslander John McVeigh will take Regional Development

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash takes a new portfolio, Jobs and Innovation

Christian Porter is the new Attorney-General

Peter Dutton is the Minister for the new Home Affairs

Industry Minister Arthur Sinodinos has resigned for health reasons

The full ministry

Prime Minister - Malcolm Turnbull

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure and Transport Minister - Barnaby Joyce

Treasurer - Scott Morrison

Foreign Minister - Julie Bishop

Attorney-General - Christian Porter

Home Affairs Minister - Peter Dutton

Sport, Rural Health and Regional Communications Minister - Bridget McKenzie

Human Services Minister and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister in Digital Transformations - Michael Keenan

Social Services Minister - Dan Tehan

Agriculture and Water Minister - David Littleproud

Regional Development, Territories and Local Government Minister - John McVeigh

Indigenous Affairs Minister - Nigel Scullion

Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister - Steve Ciobo

Finance Minister and Special Minister of State - Mathias Cormann

Revenue and Financial Services Minister and Minister for Women - Kelly O'Dwyer

Defence Industry Minister - Christopher Pyne

Defence Minister - Marise Payne

Resources and Northern Australia Minister - Matt Canavan

Energy and Environment Minister - Josh Frydenberg

Health Minister - Greg Hunt

Communications and Arts Minister - Mitch Fifield

Jobs and Innovation Minister - Michaelia Cash

Education and Training Minister - Simon Birmingham

Outer Ministry

Minister for Urban Infrastructure - Paul Fletcher

Minister for International Development and the Pacific - Concetta Fierravanti- Wells

Minister for Small and Family Business, Workplaces and Deregulation - Craig Laundy

Minister for Law Enforcement and Cyber Security - Angus Taylor

Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs - Alan Tudge

Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel - Michael McCormack

Aged Care and Indigenous Health Minister - Ken Wyatt

Assistant Ministers

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister - James McGrath

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister - Damian Drum

Assistant Minister to the Treasurer - Michael Sukkar

Assistant Minister for Finance - David Coleman

Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment - Luke Hartsuyker

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs - Zed Seselja

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources - Anne Ruston

Assistant Minister for Vocational Skills and Training - Karen Andrews

Assistant Minister for Children and Families - David Gillespie

Assistant Minister for Immigration - Alex Hawke

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services - Jane Prentice

Assistant Minister for Science, Jobs and Innovation - Zed Seselja

Assistant Minister for Environment - Melissa Price

