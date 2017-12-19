Littleproud, 41, given Ag portfolio in reshuffle

A 41-year-old rookie from Queensland has been appointed the new Federal Minister for Agriculture after Barnaby Joyce departed for the Infrastructure portfolio in a ministerial reshuffle.
David Littleproud, the federal member for Maranoa, has only been in parliament one year, but now finds himself sitting at the Cabinet table after the reshuffle.
Chinchilla born and raised, Mr Littleproud has a strong background in agribusiness. He is married with three boys and lives in Warwick. He loves cricket and is a proud Queenslander, according to his office. He was one of only two MPs to vote no for same-sex marriage.
On his website, he says: “Over the past 20 years, I’ve forged a career in agribusiness while living and working in towns such as Miles, Nanango, Charleville, St George, Stanthorpe and Warwick. Together with my wife, we own a small business in Warwick which services the Southern Downs region and employ four people from the local community.
“This background provides me with an acute understanding of the important role small business and agriculture plays in creating jobs and promoting economic growth in Maranoa. I understand the importance of economic development as a means of building a prosperous future for younger generations and developing the capacity of health, education, agriculture, telecommunications and small business sectors.”
My Joyce has long touted his credentials and achievements as Agriculture Minister but has been plumbing for the Infrastructure and transport portfolio for some time, keen to help with major projects such as inland rail.
Nationals Darren Chester has been dumped from Cabinet.
Earlier, National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said: “We have worked collaboratively and productively with Minister Joyce during his time as Agriculture and Water Resources Minister towards the shared goal of an enhanced operating environment for Australian farmers. In particular, it has been highly valuable having agriculture under the auspice of the Deputy Prime Minister.
“Our sector has a goal of reaching a production value of $60 billion by 2030. That’s a 67 per cent increase on the 2016-2017 production tally of $60 billion.
“If we are to achieve this, the portfolio requires a strong advocate for agriculture’s interests around the Cabinet table. The Minister will need to liaise closely with all the industries making up our diverse agriculture sector and with the many industries that support it.
“We’d look forward to continuing to work with Minister Joyce in his tipped new portfolio of Infrastructure. Projects such as the Inland Rail and the Western Sydney Airport are critical to agriculture.”
Who’s got what in the changes?
- Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie will take Sport, Rural Health and Regional Communications portfolios
- Liberal Dan Tehan takes on Social Services Minister
- Justice Minister Michael Keenan gets Minister for Human Services
- Queenslander John McVeigh will take Regional Development
- Employment Minister Michaelia Cash takes a new portfolio, Jobs and Innovation
- Christian Porter is the new Attorney-General
- Peter Dutton is the Minister for the new Home Affairs
- Industry Minister Arthur Sinodinos has resigned for health reasons
The full ministry
- Prime Minister - Malcolm Turnbull
- Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure and Transport Minister - Barnaby Joyce
- Treasurer - Scott Morrison
- Foreign Minister - Julie Bishop
- Attorney-General - Christian Porter
- Home Affairs Minister - Peter Dutton
- Sport, Rural Health and Regional Communications Minister - Bridget McKenzie
- Human Services Minister and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister in Digital Transformations - Michael Keenan
- Social Services Minister - Dan Tehan
- Agriculture and Water Minister - David Littleproud
- Regional Development, Territories and Local Government Minister - John McVeigh
- Indigenous Affairs Minister - Nigel Scullion
- Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister - Steve Ciobo
- Finance Minister and Special Minister of State - Mathias Cormann
- Revenue and Financial Services Minister and Minister for Women - Kelly O'Dwyer
- Defence Industry Minister - Christopher Pyne
- Defence Minister - Marise Payne
- Resources and Northern Australia Minister - Matt Canavan
- Energy and Environment Minister - Josh Frydenberg
- Health Minister - Greg Hunt
- Communications and Arts Minister - Mitch Fifield
- Jobs and Innovation Minister - Michaelia Cash
- Education and Training Minister - Simon Birmingham
Outer Ministry
- Minister for Urban Infrastructure - Paul Fletcher
- Minister for International Development and the Pacific - Concetta Fierravanti- Wells
- Minister for Small and Family Business, Workplaces and Deregulation - Craig Laundy
- Minister for Law Enforcement and Cyber Security - Angus Taylor
- Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs - Alan Tudge
- Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel - Michael McCormack
- Aged Care and Indigenous Health Minister - Ken Wyatt
Assistant Ministers
- Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister - James McGrath
- Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister - Damian Drum
- Assistant Minister to the Treasurer - Michael Sukkar
- Assistant Minister for Finance - David Coleman
- Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment - Luke Hartsuyker
- Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs - Zed Seselja
- Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources - Anne Ruston
- Assistant Minister for Vocational Skills and Training - Karen Andrews
- Assistant Minister for Children and Families - David Gillespie
- Assistant Minister for Immigration - Alex Hawke
- Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services - Jane Prentice
- Assistant Minister for Science, Jobs and Innovation - Zed Seselja
- Assistant Minister for Environment - Melissa Price