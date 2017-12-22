Arrive alive this Christmas, says this celebrated truckie

Sometimes being the frontman for the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners is a heavy load to carry.

And sometimes the outspoken hay hero just wants to be, well, Brendan Farrell.



The guy who insists “I’m just a bloke with a truck” spends a helluva lot of time fielding a never-ending stream of questions and calls about hay, hardship and the hope he delivers to struggling farmers.



He’s up late and and rises early without much sleep in between.

Occasionally the weight of that responsibility takes a toll on the straight-talkin’ truckie, who admits he’s struggled with his own mental health in recent months.



“Sometimes I just need to be me and take a break from being the hay runner,” said Mr Farrell, who is enjoying some time out with his children in the lead-up to Christmas.

“It’s hard to get yourself right if you think others are really struggling out there.”

He’s also been nursing a “seriously crook back” and is the first to admit it got him down.



“I twisted my pelvis and put my back out; it’s happened before but this was a ripper,” he said.

“I had six weeks off and the bank balance took a real hit.”

In a video posted to the hay runners Facebook page, Mr Farrell said he’d gone off air for a while to recharge the batteries.



“I’ve had a few issues with trucks, harvest and the big one was mental health,” he stated.

“I’ve been trying to keep myself at bay … I’m gettin’ there but it doesn’t help when your lower back is out.”

Mr Farrell thanked Albury chiropractor Jarred for a “bit of snap, crackle, pop” and getting him on the mend.

And he said the momentum was starting to build for the next hay run to Cunnamulla on January 26, 2018.

“We’ll really start firing up now,” he said.

“We’re still on track and should have about 250 trucks go up for a one-day trip from Darlington Point.”

Mr Farrell wished his fellow hay runners, supporters and sponsors a merry Christmas and thanked them for their ongoing loyalty.

“Be safe on the bloody road,” he urged.

“There’s a lot of peanuts out there – get to your destination, be safe, be merry and enjoy the time with your family.” - Brendan Farrell

In a rare moment of sentimentality, Mr Farrell also encouraged people to sit back and smell the roses.



“I think sometimes I need to do that too,” he admitted.

“And if you are missing someone at Christmas time, well that’s why mobile phones were invented.

“Communication is the key when it comes to guarding your mental health ... so pick up the phone and ring them.”

