All the action from the Royal Canberra Show | Live coverage Grand champion Limousin female went to Curemont Limousins with Progress Mimis Force J4.

Wool section chief steward Stuart Sutherland with the champion fleece exhibited by Winston and Sue McDonald, "Royalla", Wallendbeen.

The Royal Canberra Show has kicked off for 2018.

In the beef cattle rings steers, school paraders and the heifer jackpot kicked off the action yesterday.



Today open paraders will take place as well as junior judging and the breed judging will also kick off.

Angus, Limousin, Galloway, Belted Galloway, Miniature Galloway, Australian Lowline, Charolais, Ausline, Red Poll, Shorthorn and Simmental will all go under the judges watchful eye in the showring.

In the sheep rings Corriedales, Poll Dorsets, Border Leicesters and South Downs will be judged today.

Follow all the action from the Royal Canberra Show here:



If you missed the action from yesterday at Exhibition Park, Canberra catch up here.

It was the Limousin steers that were unstoppable – a 16-month-old Limousin steer which weighed 584 kilograms and was shown by Brisbane Waters Secondary College, Umina, and Ben Toll, Sheraton Limousin stud, Dubbo, took out the champion school steer.

