Beefy local cattle shows

With Beef 2018 only two months away our local shows are benefiting with increased stud cattle and led steer nominations as producers prepare for the enormous triennial beef event in May.

Pittsworth Show cattle steward Kev Loveday said cattle nomination enquiries are greater than usual and from more far reaching places.

“Just this week I’ve had three enquiries about showing cattle at Pittsworth from the lower Lockyer Valley, Yarraman and a New South Wales border area as well,” Mr Loveday said.

“Cattle nominations are from places we normally don’t have showing at Pittsworth.

“We usually have around 250 head of cattle at the show and I’m expecting even more this year due to Beef 2018.”

Pittsworth Show will be held on Friday March 9 and Saturday 10 this year.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Cooyar Show cattle steward Bill Brown who said more than 50 head of led steers were entered in their show’s competition held last Saturday.

“The rain did hold back some numbers of the cattle that were supposed to be at the show, but our cattle entries overall have been very strong this year with so many producers out on the show circuit because of upcoming Beef 2018,” Mr Brown said.

The Cooyar Show’s stud cattle section was won by Grand Champion Jen-Daview Mr Pinnacle Limousin bull who’s owned by the Evans family, Kingaroy. The Black Limousin bull was also overall Grand Champion bull of Cooyar Show, plus won Junior Champion Limousin bull at Royal Queensland Show last year. Grand Champion Female of the Cooyar Show was Sunnyside Park Bella heifer exhibited by Mark Leicht, Sunnyside Park Brahmans, Goombungee.

Champion Led Steer of Cooyar Show was 12-month-old Limousin-cross Dancing with Fire steer who’s owned by Joe Tones, Jandowae. Judges of the Cooyar Show cattle section were Gary Lindenmayer, Boonah and first-time associate judge Loretta Tonscheck.

