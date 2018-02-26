File photo 2017 Roberts Limited sale team

In a combined and larger yarding of 1850 offered by Roberts Limited and Elders last Thursday the shipping order booked some 250 head for its next overseas shipment thought to be bound for Russia from Portland.



NLRS reporter Richard Bailey said the addition of the shipper competition which competed against strong local interests delivered an upbeat result for future market, with regular Tasmanian weaner sales due to begin early next month.



“The season has turned dry and the additional support from the mainland was a surprise but most welcome” he said.

The best of the weaner steers Mr Bailey said made $995 to $1230 with averages in the 320 to 350c/kg range.



Lighter weaner steers made $700-$100 or 370c/kg while small calves made $500 to $700 a head.

The combined yardings sold their heaviest yearling steers from $1090 to $1440 while lighter yearlings made $940-$1220 or 280-330c/kg.



Most heifer yearlings made $800-$1000, topping at $1200, for averages of 250- 270c/kg.

Heifer weaners mostly made $650-$730 while smaller, lighter heifers made $450-$650.

The Tasmanian series of weaner sales begins on Thursday March 8. The main series starts with a Roberts Limited sale followed by an Elders sale on March-15, Roberts Limited again on March-22 with Elders to conduct its second sale on Wednesday March 28 (just prior to the Easter break).



Sales will reconvene after Easter on days and dates to be advised.

The story Landmark casts Live-Ex net to Tasmania. first appeared on Stock & Land.