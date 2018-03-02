FruitsApp looks to expand global online trading

THE company behind a bidirectional business-to-business marketplace app for trading fresh produce has its sights set on Australia.

The Italian-based, FruitsApp, began in Rome in 2016. It now boasts more than 2400 user companies around the world.

The business allows companies to reach the global market and connect with ones with similar interests.

Using algorithms, it can, for example, bring those selling apples to those looking for apples. Each company will appear automatically on the personal dashboard of other companies based on their similar interests.

“Obviously, we have countries that are using the platform more than others. For example, Spain, South America such as Peru and Colombia, Mexico and India,” a FruitsApp statement said.

“We would like to increase the usage in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands in Europe and as well the United States, Canada and Australia.”

There is also a “Hot Offer” function which helps sellers sell their products faster.

Once they have published a Hot Offer, FruitsApp is in charge to find the potential buyers interested.

It offers a “buying request” service for buyers who cannot find a product. They publish the product needed, and FruitsApp is in charge of looking for it.

The business has taken a bigger picture approach to fresh produce trading as well.

“One of the objectives of FruitsApp is to help increase the prices received by fruit and vegetable producers around the world, and help to create a sustainable environment in the fruit and vegetable sector,” the statement said.

“Thanks to our innovative system we help companies to see in real time and globally, which companies have complementary needs, having the option to buy or sell at the best option at any time.

“To give you an example, we are improving the way of trading of tropical fruits, stone fruits, as well as organic fruits and vegetables.”

Trading companies must be verified and also meet minimum quality requirements of the products through the Global GAP or HACCP certificate.

Registration is free with sellers paying a commission if they manage to make a sale through the platform.

The story FruitsApp looks to expand global online trading first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.