McCann to take helm at Case IH

The head of Case IH’s farm machinery business brand in Australia and New Zealand, Bruce Healy, is stepping out of the role to be replaced by marketing manager, Pete McCann.

Mr McCann, who grew up on a farm at Dubbo, has worked for Case IH since 2010.

He will take on the brand leader’s job from April 1 when Mr Healy moves into a different area of the CNH Industrial business.

Details of his new role in the parent company, which controls the Case IH and New Holland brands, will be announced in March.

Mr Healy joined Case IH as its Australian business head in 2011 having previously worked for rival, John Deere.

I have worked very closely with Pete for seven years and in that time I’ve come to respect his vast knowledge of agriculture - Bruce Healy, Case IH

“My time as brand leader has been enormously satisfying, but the time is right for a new challenge,” he said.

“I have worked very closely with Pete for seven years and in that time I’ve come to respect his vast knowledge of agriculture, his dedication to the brand and its customers and the enthusiasm he brings to the job each day.

“I wish him every success.”

Announcing the changes this week at a conference of staff in South Africa, the Australian and NZ executive managing director of CNH Industrial, Michele Lombardi, paid tribute to Mr Healy’s passion for the red Case IH brand.

He had worked hard building the local foundations required for the company’s success and growth.

He said his replacement, Mr McCann had the passion, knowledge and experience necessary for the role and the vision to take the company forward.

“As a member of the Case IH team for the past eight years, and marketing manager for two of those years, Pete has taken responsibility for raising the profile of the brand and ensuring the people around him are the very best in their respective fields,” Mr Lombardi told the Johannesburg gathering of senior staff from Australia, NZ and South Africa.

“We’re excited about the ideas he brings to this role and where he sees Case IH going in the future.”

Mr McCann said he looked forward to the challenge.

“Case IH has been such an iconic brand over such a long period of time, so to have the chance to become brand leader for this region is something very special,” he said.

“I have big shoes to fill but have learned a lot from Bruce, and know that knowledge will help with the planning and decisions ahead.

“I appreciate the responsibility that comes with the new role but I have a great team of people around me who are as enthusiastic about the future as I am.

“We look forward to working closely with our customers and dealers and continuing to build on the current foundations to ensure Case IH remains a global leader in this industry and Australia and NZ are at the forefront of that growth.

Prior to joining Case IH Mr McCann worked for auto steering technology pioneer GPS Ag, which was bought by US company, Novariant Inc – a long-time developer of precision steering solutions for agriculture.

